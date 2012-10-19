Unforgettable Classic American Songs Vol. 5

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
All of You
Sammy Davis Jr.
2
A Foggy Day (in London Town)
Sarah Vaughan
3
Somebody Loves Me
Peggy Lee
4
For All We Know
Billie Holiday
5
Let's Face the Music and Dance
Ella Fitzgerald
6
You Belong to Me
Dean Martin
7
Some Enchanted Evening
Jo Stafford
8
I Only Have Eyes for You
Doris Day
9
Begin the Beguine
Frank Sinatra
10
I Could Write a Book
Margaret Whiting
11
You Go to My Head
Keely Smith
12
Some of These Days
Bobby Darin
13
I Can't Give You Anything but Love
Louis ArmstrongHis All Stars
14
Summertime
15
One for My Baby and One More for the Road
16
I've Got You Under My Skin
17
I Apologize
Billy Eckstine
18
Hey There!
Rosemary Clooney
19
Love Doesn't Live Here Anymore
June Christy
20
Unforgettable
Nat King Cole