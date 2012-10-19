Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Unforgettable Classic American Songs Vol. 5

Unforgettable Classic American Songs Vol. 5

Various Artists

TPX  • Джаз  • 2012

1

All of You

Sammy Davis Jr.

2:43

2

A Foggy Day (in London Town)

Sarah Vaughan

3:48

3

Somebody Loves Me

Peggy Lee

3:29

4

For All We Know

Billie Holiday

2:54

5

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

2:56

6

You Belong to Me

Dean Martin

3:02

7

Some Enchanted Evening

Jo Stafford

3:12

8

I Only Have Eyes for You

Doris Day

3:20

9

Begin the Beguine

Frank Sinatra

2:56

10

I Could Write a Book

Margaret Whiting

3:07

11

You Go to My Head

Keely Smith

2:35

12

Some of These Days

Bobby Darin

2:41

13

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Louis ArmstrongHis All Stars

4:20

14

Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald

5:01

15

One for My Baby and One More for the Road

Frank Sinatra

4:03

16

I've Got You Under My Skin

Frank Sinatra

3:43

17

I Apologize

Billy Eckstine

2:52

18

Hey There!

Rosemary Clooney

3:01

19

Love Doesn't Live Here Anymore

June Christy

3:07

20

Unforgettable

Nat King Cole

3:27

1

All of You

Sammy Davis Jr.

2:43

2

A Foggy Day (in London Town)

Sarah Vaughan

3:48

3

Somebody Loves Me

Peggy Lee

3:29

4

For All We Know

Billie Holiday

2:54

5

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

2:56

6

You Belong to Me

Dean Martin

3:02

7

Some Enchanted Evening

Jo Stafford

3:12

8

I Only Have Eyes for You

Doris Day

3:20

9

Begin the Beguine

Frank Sinatra

2:56

10

I Could Write a Book

Margaret Whiting

3:07

11

You Go to My Head

Keely Smith

2:35

12

Some of These Days

Bobby Darin

2:41

13

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Louis ArmstrongHis All Stars

4:20

14

Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald

5:01

15

One for My Baby and One More for the Road

Frank Sinatra

4:03

16

I've Got You Under My Skin

Frank Sinatra

3:43

17

I Apologize

Billy Eckstine

2:52

18

Hey There!

Rosemary Clooney

3:01

19

Love Doesn't Live Here Anymore

June Christy

3:07

20

Unforgettable

Nat King Cole

3:27