Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома My Thanks to You

My Thanks to You

Connie Francis

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2013

1

My Thanks to You

Connie Francis

3:38

2

The Bells of St. Mary's

Connie Francis

2:33

3

A Garden in the Rain

Connie Francis

3:10

4

Try a Little Tenderness

Connie Francis

3:53

5

A Tree in the Meadow

Connie Francis

3:32

6

Now is the Hour

Connie Francis

2:37

7

I'll Close My Eyes

Connie Francis

3:34

8

The Very Thought of You

Connie Francis

3:51

9

These Foolish Things

Connie Francis

4:24

10

Cruising Down the River

Connie Francis

2:26

11

The Gypsy

Connie Francis

3:04

12

Goodnight Sweetheart

Connie Francis

3:07

1

My Thanks to You

Connie Francis

3:38

2

The Bells of St. Mary's

Connie Francis

2:33

3

A Garden in the Rain

Connie Francis

3:10

4

Try a Little Tenderness

Connie Francis

3:53

5

A Tree in the Meadow

Connie Francis

3:32

6

Now is the Hour

Connie Francis

2:37

7

I'll Close My Eyes

Connie Francis

3:34

8

The Very Thought of You

Connie Francis

3:51

9

These Foolish Things

Connie Francis

4:24

10

Cruising Down the River

Connie Francis

2:26

11

The Gypsy

Connie Francis

3:04

12

Goodnight Sweetheart

Connie Francis

3:07

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Connie Francis - Sings Irish Favorites

Connie Francis - Sings Irish Favorites

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 2

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 1

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Connie Francis

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Connie Francis

Постер альбома Siboney

Siboney

Постер альбома Stupid Cupid

Stupid Cupid