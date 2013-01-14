Слушатели
Connie Francis
1
My Thanks to You
2
The Bells of St. Mary's
3
A Garden in the Rain
4
Try a Little Tenderness
5
A Tree in the Meadow
6
Now is the Hour
7
I'll Close My Eyes
8
The Very Thought of You
9
These Foolish Things
10
Cruising Down the River
11
The Gypsy
12
Goodnight Sweetheart
Connie Francis - Sings Irish Favorites
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Connie Francis, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Connie Francis
Siboney
Stupid Cupid
