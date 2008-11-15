The Road Less Travelled

Слушатели
Phoenix Chamber Choir
1
Water Night
2
Immortal Bach
3
Esto les digo (feat. Leanne Dalton)
4
Karitas habundant
5
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
6
Lux aurumque
7
Kyrie (From Missa Tiburtina)
8
Benedictus (From Missa Tiburtina)
9
Dona nobis pacem (From Missa Tiburtina)
10
Kondakion (From On Leaving)
11
Let Our Mouths Be Filled With Thy Praise (From Prayers from the Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom)
12
Evening Prayer (From Hänsel und Gretel)
13
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
14
Nocturne Tagore (feat. Mike Angell, Chris Maddocks, Matthew Smith, Men's trio, Leanne Dalton, Dale Owen, Sharon Schermbrucker, Women's trio)
Mike AngellChris MaddocksMatthew SmithMen's trioLeanne DaltonDale OwenSharon SchermbruckerPhoenix Chamber Choir
15
Minerva (From Exercitia Mythologica)
Leanne DaltonPhoenix Chamber ChoirTim Burns
16
Tityrus (From Exercitia Mythologica)
17
Terpsichore (From Exercitia Mythologica)
18
El Paisanito (Argentinean Folksong)
Phoenix Chamber ChoirWard Swingle
19
I Can Tell the World
20
Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal
21
Goodnight, It's Time To Go
Winter Sun
When The Earth Stands Still
Why The Caged Bird Sings
Mid-Winter Songs / Un soir de neige
The Huron Carol
Christmas Is