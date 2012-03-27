Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Pay Myself First (Expanded)

Pay Myself First (Expanded)

Charles Wilson

CDS  • R&B и фанк  • 2012

1

I'm Not Afraid to Love

Charles Wilson

3:21

2

The Woman a Man Is Looking For

Charles Wilson

4:42

3

You Got That Sex Appeal

Charles Wilson

3:51

4

I Want to Know What Kind of Love You Got

Charles Wilson

4:46

5

Pay Myself First

Charles Wilson

3:44

6

Give Me Your Love

Charles Wilson

4:29

7

Butts Up!

Charles Wilson

3:53

8

I Guarantee You Satisfaction

Charles Wilson

4:47

9

Weight Ain't Nothing but Something to Be Loved

Charles Wilson

3:48

10

I Believe Jesus Loves Me

Charles Wilson

2:49

11

Pay Myself First (Club Version)

Charles Wilson

5:08

12

You Got That Sex Appeal (Extended Version)

Charles Wilson

4:37

13

Satisfaction (Extended Version)

Charles Wilson

5:56

