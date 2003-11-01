Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Get Right Blues

Get Right Blues

Jessie Mae Hemphill

Highwater Records  • Блюз  • 2003

1

Streamline Train

Jessie Mae Hemphill

5:09

2

Shake Your Booty (Shake It, Baby)

Jessie Mae Hemphill

4:02

3

Go Back to Your Used to Be

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:33

4

Take Me Home with You, Baby

Jessie Mae Hemphill

2:48

5

Baby, Please Don't Go

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:13

6

Lord, Help the Poor and Needy

Jessie Mae Hemphill

2:28

7

Cowgirl Blues

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:30

8

Little Rooster Reel

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:01

9

He's a Mighty Good Leader

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:26

10

All Night Boogie (Jessie's Boogie)

Jessie Mae Hemphill

2:40

11

Loving in the Moonlight

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:43

12

Get Right, Church

Jessie Mae Hemphill

1:59

13

Jessie's Love Song (Tell Me You Love Me)

Jessie Mae Hemphill

2:51

14

Honey Bee

Jessie Mae Hemphill

5:33

15

Jesus Will Fix It for You

Jessie Mae Hemphill

3:27

