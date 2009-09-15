Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live at the Mountain Arts Center

Live at the Mountain Arts Center

Goose Creek Symphony

Bo Records  • Разная  • 2009

1

Welcome to Goose Creek

Goose Creek Symphony

3:54

2

Fitful Sleep

Goose Creek Symphony

4:31

3

Gobsows

Goose Creek Symphony

7:20

4

I Am the Earth

Goose Creek Symphony

3:45

5

Miana and Me

Goose Creek Symphony

2:23

6

Goin' Home

Goose Creek Symphony

4:02

7

These Hills

Goose Creek Symphony

5:40

8

I Don't Know

Goose Creek Symphony

8:01

9

Whoa Baby

Goose Creek Symphony

2:53

10

Nothin' as Dirty as Money

Goose Creek Symphony

6:32

11

Words of Earnest

Goose Creek Symphony

5:37

12

Old Kentucky Home

Goose Creek Symphony

3:10

13

Talk About Goose Creek and Other Important Places

Goose Creek Symphony

6:14

14

Pretty Polly Intro

Goose Creek Symphony

6:51

15

Pretty Polly

Goose Creek Symphony

4:13

16

Goose Crap

Goose Creek Symphony

2:44

17

Band Intruduction

Goose Creek Symphony

1:45

18

You Get A Line

Goose Creek Symphony

4:44

19

Guitars Pickin' Fiddle Playin, Orange Blossom Special

Goose Creek Symphony

7:55

