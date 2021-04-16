Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Isolation

Isolation

Jonny Ong

Jonny Ong  • Alternative  • 2021

1

Will There Ever Be Another

Jonny Ong

6:34

2

Fools

Jonny Ong

4:48

3

The Ballad of J & J (are We over?)

Jonny Ong

5:38

4

Taking Silence

Jonny OngInch

4:36

5

Chloe

Jonny Ong

5:30

6

Tangerine

Jonny Ong

4:58

7

Loosing Myself to the City

Jonny Ong

4:41

8

Isolation

Jonny Ong

6:03

9

As I Watch the Sunrise

Jonny OngInch

4:03

10

I Hate That I Love You

Jonny Ong

3:50

11

Wishful Thinking

InchJonny Ong

4:59

12

Red Orchid

Jonny Ong

4:10

13

We Had Love

Jonny Ong

3:43

14

Slice of Paradise

Jonny Ong

5:41

15

We Might Never Meet Again

Jonny OngRachma Lim

4:26

1

Will There Ever Be Another

Jonny Ong

6:34

2

Fools

Jonny Ong

4:48

3

The Ballad of J & J (are We over?)

Jonny Ong

5:38

4

Taking Silence

Jonny OngInch

4:36

5

Chloe

Jonny Ong

5:30

6

Tangerine

Jonny Ong

4:58

7

Loosing Myself to the City

Jonny Ong

4:41

8

Isolation

Jonny Ong

6:03

9

As I Watch the Sunrise

Jonny OngInch

4:03

10

I Hate That I Love You

Jonny Ong

3:50

11

Wishful Thinking

InchJonny Ong

4:59

12

Red Orchid

Jonny Ong

4:10

13

We Had Love

Jonny Ong

3:43

14

Slice of Paradise

Jonny Ong

5:41

15

We Might Never Meet Again

Jonny OngRachma Lim

4:26

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Ballad of J & J (Are We Over?)

The Ballad of J & J (Are We Over?)

Постер альбома Wishful Thinking

Wishful Thinking

Постер альбома Taking Silence

Taking Silence

Постер альбома Visions of the Aquatic

Visions of the Aquatic