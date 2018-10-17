Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Antología

Antología

Enrique Villegas

RP Music  • Джаз  • 1966

1

Tribute to Duke Ellington: In a Mellow Tone / I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good / The C Jam Blues

Enrique Villegas

6:14

2

Moonlight and Shadows

Enrique Villegas

5:27

3

Shadow Waltz

Enrique Villegas

2:23

4

It Might as Well Be Spring

Enrique Villegas

5:47

5

Saint Thomas

Enrique Villegas

4:14

6

Love Walked In

Enrique Villegas

3:11

7

If You Knew Susie

Enrique Villegas

3:31

8

Reverie

Enrique Villegas

4:23

9

Easy to Love

Enrique Villegas

5:33

10

The Way You Look Tonight

Enrique Villegas

6:04

11

Long Ago and Far Away

Enrique Villegas

2:58

12

St. Louis Blues

Paul GonsalvesWillie CookEnrique Villegas

5:08

