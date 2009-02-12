Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Amritvani Part 2

Amritvani Part 2

Brahma Kumaris

M-Y Mind Body and Spirit  •  2009

1

To Become a Self-Sovereign

Brahma Kumaris

4:41

2

God's Truth Brings Peace to the World

Brahma Kumaris

5:08

3

How Can the World Become a Better Place

Brahma Kumaris

4:50

4

Becoming Free from Fear

Brahma Kumaris

4:45

5

True Responsibilities

Brahma Kumaris

5:01

6

Overcoming Difficult Situations and Circumstances

Brahma Kumaris

5:17

7

God's Virtues

Brahma Kumaris

5:14

8

Heaven on Earth

Brahma Kumaris

5:07

9

Empowering Womanhood

Brahma Kumaris

5:09

10

Reaching Our Full Potential

Brahma Kumaris

5:20

