Альбом
Постер альбома Low Birth Weight

Low Birth Weight

Piano Magic

Rocket Girl  • Alternative  • 1999

1

Snowfall Soon

Piano Magic

5:02

2

Crown Estate

Piano Magic

4:33

3

Bad Patient

 🅴

Piano Magic

5:00

4

The Fun of the Century

Piano Magic

5:01

5

Birdymachine

Piano Magic

1:25

6

Not Fair

Piano Magic

4:12

7

Dark Secrets Look for Light

Piano Magic

4:52

8

Snow Drums

Piano Magic

4:59

9

Shepherds Are Needed

Piano Magic

5:20

10

I Am the Sub-Librarian

Piano Magic

4:26

11

Waking Up

Piano Magic

5:49

