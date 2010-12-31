Слушатели
Syreeta
1
Introduction
2
Church Medley
3
You Still Love Me
4
In His Presence (feat. Dorinda Clark-Cole)
Dorinda Clark-ColeSyreeta
5
Praise Medley (feat. Pastor DeAndre Patterson)
Pastor Deandre PattersonSyreeta
6
Praise Break
7
God's Grace
8
Praise Him
9
Make a Way (feat. DeWayne Woods)
DeWayne WoodsSyreeta
10
Great Is Thy Faithfulness
11
Victory
12
In His Presence (Reprise)
