Альбом
Постер альбома In His Presence

In His Presence

Syreeta

Horizon Music Group  • Блюз  • 2010

1

Introduction

Syreeta

0:26

2

Church Medley

Syreeta

4:38

3

You Still Love Me

Syreeta

4:55

4

In His Presence (feat. Dorinda Clark-Cole)

Dorinda Clark-ColeSyreeta

4:13

5

Praise Medley (feat. Pastor DeAndre Patterson)

Pastor Deandre PattersonSyreeta

4:12

6

Praise Break

Syreeta

6:22

7

God's Grace

Syreeta

4:16

8

Praise Him

Syreeta

5:09

9

Make a Way (feat. DeWayne Woods)

DeWayne WoodsSyreeta

2:38

10

Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Syreeta

1:26

11

Victory

Syreeta

3:57

12

In His Presence (Reprise)

Syreeta

2:25

