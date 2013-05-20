Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Messages from the Heart

Messages from the Heart

Sheree Brown

Expansion Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2013

1

Time for the Party

Sheree Brown

4:50

2

Just a Simple Love

Sheree Brown

3:59

3

In My Heart

Sheree Brown

3:47

4

On the Other Side of Through

Sheree Brown

3:31

5

It's Just Like Love

Sheree Brown

4:17

6

Messages from the Heart

Sheree Brown

4:36

7

Bein' in Love with You

Sheree Brown

5:05

8

You Can Shine

Patrice RushenSheree Brown

4:13

9

We Can Change the World (Jamail's Joint)

Sheree Brown

3:31

10

Love Is Forever

Sheree Brown

4:40

11

Gettin' Started

Sheree Brown

5:15

12

Where Love Goes

Sheree Brown

4:31

13

Think I'm Gonna Pray

Sheree Brown

4:41

14

Inside My Love

Sheree Brown

4:00

