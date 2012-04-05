Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Nunc Dimittis

Nunc Dimittis

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

Claudio Records  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

Magnificant: Bordin (arr. Robin White)

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

4:54

2

Nunc Dimittis: Bordin (arr. Robin White)

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:50

3

Psalm 121: Bordin (incorporationg Pslam 103)

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

4:05

4

Bow Down Thine Ear, O Lord: Arensky (orch. Robin White)

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:08

5

The Crown of Roses: Tchaikovsky (orc. Robin White)

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:15

6

Holy, Holy, Holy: Tchaikovsky (orc. R)

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

3:58

7

How Blessed Are They That Are Chosen By Thee: Tchaikovsky

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:27

8

O Praise Him: Tchaikovsky

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:49

9

The Cherubic Hymn: Tchaikovsky

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

4:26

10

The Lord's Prayer: Tchaikovsky

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:21

11

The Cherubic Hymn, Op. 29: Grechaninov

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

3:54

12

Russian Hymn: arr. Buketoff

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

3:34

13

Let My Prayer Arise: Chesnokov

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

5:52

14

We Sing to Thee: Labinski

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

1:32

15

Kontaktion: Anon

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

2:38

16

The Cherubic Hymn: Rachmaninov

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

3:54

17

Blessed Is the Man, Op. 37: Rachmaninov

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

4:47

18

Come Let Us Worship: Rachmaninov

Royal Ballet Sinfonia

1:51

