Royal Ballet Sinfonia
1
Magnificant: Bordin (arr. Robin White)
2
Nunc Dimittis: Bordin (arr. Robin White)
3
Psalm 121: Bordin (incorporationg Pslam 103)
4
Bow Down Thine Ear, O Lord: Arensky (orch. Robin White)
5
The Crown of Roses: Tchaikovsky (orc. Robin White)
6
Holy, Holy, Holy: Tchaikovsky (orc. R)
7
How Blessed Are They That Are Chosen By Thee: Tchaikovsky
8
O Praise Him: Tchaikovsky
9
The Cherubic Hymn: Tchaikovsky
10
The Lord's Prayer: Tchaikovsky
11
The Cherubic Hymn, Op. 29: Grechaninov
12
Russian Hymn: arr. Buketoff
13
Let My Prayer Arise: Chesnokov
14
We Sing to Thee: Labinski
15
Kontaktion: Anon
16
The Cherubic Hymn: Rachmaninov
17
Blessed Is the Man, Op. 37: Rachmaninov
18
Come Let Us Worship: Rachmaninov
