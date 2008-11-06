Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live At The Alamo Theatre

Live At The Alamo Theatre

Eddie Cotton

LocoBop  • R&B и фанк  • 2008

1

Born Under A Bad Sign

Eddie Cotton

11:01

2

Same Thing

Eddie Cotton

8:46

3

Don't Give Up On A Love Affair

Eddie Cotton

9:51

4

Shake For Me

Eddie Cotton

10:42

5

Why Must I Cry

Eddie Cotton

6:20

6

She's Gone

Eddie Cotton

7:00

7

You're The Girl

Eddie Cotton

7:38

8

Walkin' The Backstreets And Cryin'

Eddie Cotton

16:15

