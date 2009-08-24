Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live

Live

Lindisfarne

Demon  • Разная  • 2009

1

Court In The Act (Live)

Lindisfarne

3:13

2

Everything Changes (Live)

Lindisfarne

3:43

3

Anyway The Wind Blows (Live)

Lindisfarne

5:31

4

Roll On That Day (Live)

Lindisfarne

6:29

5

Walk In The Sea (Live)

Lindisfarne

3:33

6

Lady Eleanor (Live)

Lindisfarne

4:19

7

Knacker's Yard Blues (Live)

Lindisfarne

4:24

8

I Want You To Be My Baby (Live)

Lindisfarne

6:07

9

Winning The Game (Live)

Lindisfarne

4:58

10

Meet Me On The Corner (Live)

Lindisfarne

2:41

11

Meet Me On The Corner (Reprise) (Live)

Lindisfarne

1:28

12

Fog On The Tyne (Live)

Lindisfarne

7:27

13

Clear White Light (Live)

Lindisfarne

4:52

