Альбом
Постер альбома The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Crimson Ensemble

Vex  • Джаз  • 1997

1

Memory (From Cats)

Crimson Ensemble

4:02

2

Another Suitcase From Another Hall (From Evita)

Crimson Ensemble

3:32

3

Don't Cry For Me Argentina (From Evita)

Crimson Ensemble

4:48

4

He'll Whistle At Me (From Starlight Express)

Crimson Ensemble

2:08

5

The Point Of No Return (From Phantom Of The Opera)

Crimson Ensemble

4:37

6

Chanson D'enfance (From Aspects Of Love)

Crimson Ensemble

2:27

7

The Last Supper (From Jesus Christ Superstar)

Crimson Ensemble

3:25

8

All I Ask Of You (From Phantom Of The Opera)

Crimson Ensemble

2:32

9

With One Look (From Sunset Boulevard)

Crimson Ensemble

3:32

10

Other Pleasures (From Aspects Of Love)

Crimson Ensemble

2:55

11

Angel Of Music (From Phantom Of The Opera)

Crimson Ensemble

3:28

12

Love Changes Everything (From Aspects Of Love)

Crimson Ensemble

3:21

13

Seeing Is Believing (From Aspects Of Love)

Crimson Ensemble

3:09

14

One More Angel In Heaven (From Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat)

Crimson Ensemble

3:39

15

Eva Beware Of The City (From Evita)

Crimson Ensemble

2:24

16

Close Every Door (From Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat)

Crimson Ensemble

3:05

17

Next Time You Fall In Love (From Starlight Express)

Crimson Ensemble

3:47

18

Macavity:The Mystery Cat (From Cats)

Crimson Ensemble

3:17

19

I Don't Know How To Love Him (From Jesus Christ Superstar)

Crimson Ensemble

3:35

20

The Phantom Of The Opera

Crimson Ensemble

3:42

