The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Crimson Ensemble
1
Memory (From Cats)
2
Another Suitcase From Another Hall (From Evita)
3
Don't Cry For Me Argentina (From Evita)
4
He'll Whistle At Me (From Starlight Express)
5
The Point Of No Return (From Phantom Of The Opera)
6
Chanson D'enfance (From Aspects Of Love)
7
The Last Supper (From Jesus Christ Superstar)
8
All I Ask Of You (From Phantom Of The Opera)
9
With One Look (From Sunset Boulevard)
10
Other Pleasures (From Aspects Of Love)
11
Angel Of Music (From Phantom Of The Opera)
12
Love Changes Everything (From Aspects Of Love)
13
Seeing Is Believing (From Aspects Of Love)
14
One More Angel In Heaven (From Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat)
15
Eva Beware Of The City (From Evita)
16
Close Every Door (From Joseph & The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat)
17
Next Time You Fall In Love (From Starlight Express)
18
Macavity:The Mystery Cat (From Cats)
19
I Don't Know How To Love Him (From Jesus Christ Superstar)
20
The Phantom Of The Opera
