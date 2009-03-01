The Greatest Blues Collection

Слушатели
Sonny Boy Williamson
1
Whiskey Headed Blues
2
Black Gal Blues
3
Honey Bee Blues
4
I Know You Gonna Miss Me
5
She Left Me A Mule
Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson
6
Have You Heard About The Farmer's Daughter
Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson
7
Frigidaire Blues
8
Brother James
9
Strange Kind Of Feeling
10
Delta Blues
11
Mean Actin' Mama
12
Whistling Pines
13
Blue Bird Blues
14
Love To Make Up
Jerry McCainSonny Boy Williamson
15
Vanity Dresser Boogie
Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson
16
Good Gal Blues
17
Prowling Night-Hawk
18
I'm Tired Of Trucking My Blues Away
19
Take It Easy Baby
20
Peach Orchard Woman
21
Collector Man Blues
22
Bull Dog Blues
Luther HuffSonny Boy Williamson
23
I Wonder
Arthur "Blues" CrumpSonny Boy Williamson
24
Jackson Blues
25
I'm Wild And Crazy As Can Be
26
Good Gravy
27
Stay Out Of Automobiles
28
Shady Lane Blues
29
Little Car Blues
30
Got The Bottle Up And Gone
31
Blues Disease
32
Sugar Mama Blues
33
Hey, Miss Lulu
Wally MercerSonny Boy Williamson
34
Thinking My Blues Away
35
Early In The Morning Baby
36
Blue Bird Blues - Part 2
37
Decoration Blues
38
Good Morning, Little School Girl
39
Worried Me Blues
40
Skinny Woman
41
Lord, Oh Lord Blues
42
V-8 Ford
Sonny Boy WilliamsonWillie Love
43
Nelson Street Blues
44
You Got To Fix It
45
1951 Blues
Sonny Boy WilliamsonLuther Huff
46
Sugar Mama Blues No. 2
47
Goin' Up The Mountain
48
A Ramblin' Mind
49
Crazy 'bout That Mess
Sonny Boy WilliamsonJerry McCain
50
Rootin' Ground Hog
