Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Greatest Blues Collection

The Greatest Blues Collection

Sonny Boy Williamson

Master Classics  • Блюз  • 2009

1

Whiskey Headed Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:58

2

Black Gal Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:51

3

Honey Bee Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:06

4

I Know You Gonna Miss Me

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:04

5

She Left Me A Mule

Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson

2:34

6

Have You Heard About The Farmer's Daughter

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:51

7

Frigidaire Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:03

8

Brother James

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:55

9

Strange Kind Of Feeling

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:32

10

Delta Blues

Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson

2:42

11

Mean Actin' Mama

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:00

12

Whistling Pines

Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson

2:36

13

Blue Bird Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:09

14

Love To Make Up

Jerry McCainSonny Boy Williamson

3:04

15

Vanity Dresser Boogie

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

2:30

16

Good Gal Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:49

17

Prowling Night-Hawk

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:06

18

I'm Tired Of Trucking My Blues Away

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:59

19

Take It Easy Baby

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

2:58

20

Peach Orchard Woman

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:23

21

Collector Man Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:21

22

Bull Dog Blues

Luther HuffSonny Boy Williamson

2:51

23

I Wonder

Arthur "Blues" CrumpSonny Boy Williamson

2:17

24

Jackson Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:00

25

I'm Wild And Crazy As Can Be

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:14

26

Good Gravy

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:50

27

Stay Out Of Automobiles

Jerry McCainSonny Boy Williamson

2:32

28

Shady Lane Blues

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

2:50

29

Little Car Blues

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

3:00

30

Got The Bottle Up And Gone

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:36

31

Blues Disease

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:30

32

Sugar Mama Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:01

33

Hey, Miss Lulu

Wally MercerSonny Boy Williamson

2:26

34

Thinking My Blues Away

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:58

35

Early In The Morning Baby

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:31

36

Blue Bird Blues - Part 2

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:27

37

Decoration Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:32

38

Good Morning, Little School Girl

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:03

39

Worried Me Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:33

40

Skinny Woman

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:02

41

Lord, Oh Lord Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:04

42

V-8 Ford

Sonny Boy WilliamsonWillie Love

2:49

43

Nelson Street Blues

Sonny Boy WilliamsonWillie Love

2:49

44

You Got To Fix It

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:15

45

1951 Blues

Sonny Boy WilliamsonLuther Huff

2:41

46

Sugar Mama Blues No. 2

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:12

47

Goin' Up The Mountain

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:18

48

A Ramblin' Mind

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:58

49

Crazy 'bout That Mess

Sonny Boy WilliamsonJerry McCain

2:24

50

Rootin' Ground Hog

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:57

1

Whiskey Headed Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:58

2

Black Gal Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:51

3

Honey Bee Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:06

4

I Know You Gonna Miss Me

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:04

5

She Left Me A Mule

Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson

2:34

6

Have You Heard About The Farmer's Daughter

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:51

7

Frigidaire Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:03

8

Brother James

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:55

9

Strange Kind Of Feeling

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:32

10

Delta Blues

Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson

2:42

11

Mean Actin' Mama

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:00

12

Whistling Pines

Big Joe WilliamsSonny Boy Williamson

2:36

13

Blue Bird Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:09

14

Love To Make Up

Jerry McCainSonny Boy Williamson

3:04

15

Vanity Dresser Boogie

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

2:30

16

Good Gal Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:49

17

Prowling Night-Hawk

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:06

18

I'm Tired Of Trucking My Blues Away

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:59

19

Take It Easy Baby

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

2:58

20

Peach Orchard Woman

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:23

21

Collector Man Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:21

22

Bull Dog Blues

Luther HuffSonny Boy Williamson

2:51

23

I Wonder

Arthur "Blues" CrumpSonny Boy Williamson

2:17

24

Jackson Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:00

25

I'm Wild And Crazy As Can Be

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:14

26

Good Gravy

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:50

27

Stay Out Of Automobiles

Jerry McCainSonny Boy Williamson

2:32

28

Shady Lane Blues

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

2:50

29

Little Car Blues

Willie LoveSonny Boy Williamson

3:00

30

Got The Bottle Up And Gone

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:36

31

Blues Disease

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:30

32

Sugar Mama Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:01

33

Hey, Miss Lulu

Wally MercerSonny Boy Williamson

2:26

34

Thinking My Blues Away

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:58

35

Early In The Morning Baby

Tiny KennedySonny Boy Williamson

2:31

36

Blue Bird Blues - Part 2

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:27

37

Decoration Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:32

38

Good Morning, Little School Girl

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:03

39

Worried Me Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:33

40

Skinny Woman

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:02

41

Lord, Oh Lord Blues

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:04

42

V-8 Ford

Sonny Boy WilliamsonWillie Love

2:49

43

Nelson Street Blues

Sonny Boy WilliamsonWillie Love

2:49

44

You Got To Fix It

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:15

45

1951 Blues

Sonny Boy WilliamsonLuther Huff

2:41

46

Sugar Mama Blues No. 2

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:12

47

Goin' Up The Mountain

Sonny Boy Williamson

3:18

48

A Ramblin' Mind

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:58

49

Crazy 'bout That Mess

Sonny Boy WilliamsonJerry McCain

2:24

50

Rootin' Ground Hog

Sonny Boy Williamson

2:57

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома The Complete Recordings, 1945-1947

The Complete Recordings, 1945-1947

Постер альбома Grown Folks Party

Grown Folks Party

Постер альбома The Complete Sessions, 1939-1941

The Complete Sessions, 1939-1941

Постер альбома The Classic Collection, 1937-1938

The Classic Collection, 1937-1938

Постер альбома Complete Recorded Works In Chronological Order, 1941-1945

Complete Recorded Works In Chronological Order, 1941-1945

Постер альбома Love Me, Baby

Love Me, Baby

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Sonny Boy Williamson Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1

Sonny Boy Williamson Ultimate Collection, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Country Southern Blues

Country Southern Blues

Постер альбома More Real Folk Blues

More Real Folk Blues

Постер альбома 100 Blues Hits

100 Blues Hits

Постер альбома Sonny Boy Williamson Vol. 2 (1938-1939)

Sonny Boy Williamson Vol. 2 (1938-1939)

Постер альбома In the Wee Small Hours

In the Wee Small Hours