Across The Universe - Songs Of The Beatles

Various Artists
1
I Saw Him Standing There (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Maggie Bell
2
Across The Universe (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Jackson BrowneRobby Krieger
3
Come and Get It
Elton Jonh
4
Tomorrow Never Knows (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Dweezil Zappa
5
Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Fee Waybill
6
Let It Be (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Glenn Hughes
7
All You Need Is Love (Made Famous by The Beatles)
John WettonRobby Krieger
8
Ticket to Ride (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Sweet
9
Tangerine Dream
10
Eight Days A Week (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Billy Preston
11
Strawberry Fields Forever (Made Famous by The Beatles)
David Jenkins
12
She Loves You (Made Famous by The Beatles)
The Buggs
13
Day Tripper (Made Famous by The Beatles)
David Pack
14
Taxman (Made Famous by The Beatles)
The Rock Heroes
15
Hey Jude (Made Famous by The Beatles)
The Flys
16
Back In the USSR (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Molly Hatchet
17
In My Life (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Little River Band
18
We Can Work It Out (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Alex Ligertwood
19
The Long and Winding Road (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Air Supply
20
I Am The Walrus (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Affinity
21
Birthday (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Leiff Garrett
22
Come Together (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Jackie Lomax
23
Michelle (Made Famous by The Beatles)
24
Yesterday (Made Famous by The Beatles)
25
Something (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Mickey ThomasAlbert Lee
26
Helter Skelter (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Michael Davis
27
I Want To Hold Your Hand (Made Famous by The Beatles)
28
Blackbird (Made Famous by The Beatles)
Danny Laine
29
Steve Lukather
8 марта. Весеннее вдохновение.
Tanzmania
Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow
Неформат
Picture Book B-Sides & Rarities - E.P.
Мои города
