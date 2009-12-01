Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Across The Universe - Songs Of The Beatles

Across The Universe - Songs Of The Beatles

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Рок  • 2009

1

I Saw Him Standing There (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Maggie Bell

4:18

2

Across The Universe (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Jackson BrowneRobby Krieger

4:36

3

Come and Get It

Elton Jonh

2:16

4

Tomorrow Never Knows (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Dweezil Zappa

3:08

5

Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Fee Waybill

4:06

6

Let It Be (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Glenn Hughes

4:50

7

All You Need Is Love (Made Famous by The Beatles)

John WettonRobby Krieger

4:16

8

Ticket to Ride (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Sweet

3:26

9

Tomorrow Never Knows (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Tangerine Dream

5:08

10

Eight Days A Week (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Billy Preston

2:09

11

Strawberry Fields Forever (Made Famous by The Beatles)

David Jenkins

3:49

12

She Loves You (Made Famous by The Beatles)

The Buggs

2:24

13

Day Tripper (Made Famous by The Beatles)

David Pack

3:10

14

Taxman (Made Famous by The Beatles)

The Rock Heroes

2:39

15

Hey Jude (Made Famous by The Beatles)

The Flys

4:49

16

Back In the USSR (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Molly Hatchet

2:40

17

In My Life (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Little River Band

3:34

18

We Can Work It Out (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Alex Ligertwood

2:40

19

The Long and Winding Road (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Air Supply

3:25

20

I Am The Walrus (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Affinity

4:08

21

Birthday (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Leiff Garrett

3:02

22

Come Together (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Jackie Lomax

3:48

23

Michelle (Made Famous by The Beatles)

The Rock Heroes

2:41

24

Yesterday (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Molly Hatchet

2:12

25

Something (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Mickey ThomasAlbert Lee

3:00

26

Helter Skelter (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Michael Davis

3:07

27

I Want To Hold Your Hand (Made Famous by The Beatles)

The Buggs

2:13

28

Blackbird (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Danny Laine

2:33

29

Hey Jude (Made Famous by The Beatles)

Steve Lukather

6:08

