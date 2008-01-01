Gospel Box

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
We Shall Overcome
Martin Luther King, Jr.
2
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
The Staple Singers
3
A Place Like That
The Caravans
4
Servant’s Prayer
B.B. King
5
Every Time I Feel The Spirit
Pilgrim Travelers
6
God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman
7
Pray On
8
Go Tell It On The Mountain
The Swan Silvertones
9
I Had A Dream
10
Save The Seat For Me
11
Glory Hallelujah
12
Lord, Don’t Leave Us Now
13
In The Sky
14
When Will The Circle Be Broken
15
One Of These Days
16
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Little Richard
17
We Must Love Each Other
18
How Great Thou Art
Billy Preston
19
Precious Lord
20
You’ll Never Walk Alone
Mahalia Jackson
21
Precious Lord, Take My Hand
22
God’s Wonderful Love
23
Lord Don’t Move The Mountain
24
25
Kneel And Pray
The Cross Jordan Singers
26
The Lord’s Prayer
27
I’ve Been Saved
The Argo Singers
28
29
The Blind Boys of Alabama
30
Somebody Bigger Than You & I
31
32
Danny Boy
33
Highway To Heaven
34
The American Dream
