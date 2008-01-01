Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Gospel Box

Gospel Box

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Блюз  • 2008

1

We Shall Overcome

Martin Luther King, Jr.

3:09

2

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

The Staple Singers

2:59

3

A Place Like That

The Caravans

2:29

4

Servant’s Prayer

B.B. King

3:05

5

Every Time I Feel The Spirit

Pilgrim Travelers

2:23

6

God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman

The Caravans

1:42

7

Pray On

The Staple Singers

2:43

8

Go Tell It On The Mountain

The Swan Silvertones

2:49

9

I Had A Dream

The Staple Singers

2:54

10

Save The Seat For Me

B.B. King

3:05

11

Glory Hallelujah

The Swan Silvertones

2:22

12

Lord, Don’t Leave Us Now

The Caravans

2:38

13

In The Sky

Pilgrim Travelers

2:38

14

When Will The Circle Be Broken

The Staple Singers

2:45

15

One Of These Days

The Caravans

2:27

16

Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Little Richard

2:48

17

We Must Love Each Other

Martin Luther King, Jr.

2:47

18

How Great Thou Art

Billy Preston

5:49

19

Precious Lord

B.B. King

3:23

20

You’ll Never Walk Alone

Mahalia Jackson

3:30

21

Precious Lord, Take My Hand

Little Richard

3:05

22

God’s Wonderful Love

The Staple Singers

2:43

23

Lord Don’t Move The Mountain

Mahalia Jackson

3:32

24

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

B.B. King

2:09

25

Kneel And Pray

The Cross Jordan Singers

2:36

26

The Lord’s Prayer

Mahalia Jackson

3:19

27

I’ve Been Saved

The Argo Singers

2:33

28

Every Time I Feel The Spirit

Little Richard

2:02

29

You’ll Never Walk Alone

The Blind Boys of Alabama

2:57

30

Somebody Bigger Than You & I

Mahalia Jackson

2:59

31

Precious Lord

The Cross Jordan Singers

2:23

32

Danny Boy

The Blind Boys of Alabama

2:16

33

Highway To Heaven

Mahalia Jackson

2:29

34

The American Dream

Martin Luther King, Jr.

30:47

