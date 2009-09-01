Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома R&B Classics (Re-Recorded / Remastered Versions)

R&B Classics (Re-Recorded / Remastered Versions)

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2009

1

Every Beat Of My Heart (Re-Recorded)

Gladys KnightPips

2:07

2

That’s What Friends Are For (Live)

Dionne Warwick

4:59

3

Stand By Me (Re-Recorded)

Ben E. King

2:53

4

Tears Of A Clown (Re-Recorded)

The Miracles

3:07

5

When A Man Loves A Woman (Re-Recorded)

Percy Sledge

2:47

6

I Heard It Through The Grapevine (Live)

Marvin Gaye

3:26

7

I Will Survive (Re-Recorded)

Gloria Gaynor

4:26

8

Strawberry Letter 23 (Live)

Brothers Johnson

5:46

9

Good Times (Live)

Chic

9:12

10

Games People Play (Live)

The Spinners

3:00

11

Ain’t No Sunshine (Re-Recorded)

Al Jarreau

2:09

12

My Guy (Re-Recorded)

Mary Wells

3:22

13

What A Wonderful World

St. Martin's Symphony Of Los Angeles

3:51

14

If You Don’t Know Me By Now (Re-Recorded)

Harold MelvinBlue Notes

3:35

15

Have You Seen Her (Re-Recorded)

The Chi-Lites

4:46

16

Close The Door (Re-Recorded)

Teddy Pendergrass

4:38

17

Never Can Say Goodbye (Re-Recorded)

Gloria Gaynor

5:01

18

Letter Full Of Tears (Re-Recorded)

Gladys KnightPips

2:49

19

It’s Just A Matter Of Time (Re-Recorded)

Brook Benton

2:28

20

I Second That Emotion (Re-Recorded)

The Miracles

2:44

21

Tell It Like It Is (Re-Recorded)

Aaron Neville

3:04

22

Le Freak (Live)

Chic

7:04

23

Rubberband Man (Live)

The Spinners

3:43

