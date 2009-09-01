R&B Classics (Re-Recorded / Remastered Versions)

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Every Beat Of My Heart (Re-Recorded)
Gladys KnightPips
2
That’s What Friends Are For (Live)
Dionne Warwick
3
Stand By Me (Re-Recorded)
Ben E. King
4
Tears Of A Clown (Re-Recorded)
The Miracles
5
When A Man Loves A Woman (Re-Recorded)
Percy Sledge
6
I Heard It Through The Grapevine (Live)
Marvin Gaye
7
I Will Survive (Re-Recorded)
Gloria Gaynor
8
Strawberry Letter 23 (Live)
Brothers Johnson
9
Good Times (Live)
Chic
10
Games People Play (Live)
The Spinners
11
Ain’t No Sunshine (Re-Recorded)
Al Jarreau
12
My Guy (Re-Recorded)
Mary Wells
13
What A Wonderful World
St. Martin's Symphony Of Los Angeles
14
If You Don’t Know Me By Now (Re-Recorded)
Harold MelvinBlue Notes
15
Have You Seen Her (Re-Recorded)
The Chi-Lites
16
Close The Door (Re-Recorded)
Teddy Pendergrass
17
Never Can Say Goodbye (Re-Recorded)
18
Letter Full Of Tears (Re-Recorded)
19
It’s Just A Matter Of Time (Re-Recorded)
Brook Benton
20
I Second That Emotion (Re-Recorded)
21
Tell It Like It Is (Re-Recorded)
Aaron Neville
22
Le Freak (Live)
23
Rubberband Man (Live)