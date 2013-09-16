Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Just

Just

Alice Springs

Universal Music s.r.o.  • Поп-музыка  • 1995

1

time to do it all

Alice Springs

3:38

2

that's not all right

Alice Springs

4:24

3

one more chance

Alice Springs

3:22

4

reflection

Alice Springs

5:04

5

into the wishin' well

Alice Springs

3:37

6

jeff

Alice Springs

2:29

7

lies

Alice Springs

4:20

8

love & liberty

Alice Springs

3:36

9

once in the while

Alice Springs

4:03

10

dr. jekyll and mr. hyde

Alice Springs

2:51

11

rainy saturday

Alice Springs

4:45

12

just

Alice Springs

3:31

13

až příjde den

Alice Springs

4:04

14

jízda (bonus track)

Alice Springs

3:23

15

pondělí (bonus track)

Alice Springs

4:44

