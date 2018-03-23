Слушатели
Courtney Marie Andrews
1
May Your Kindness Remain
2
Lift the Lonely from My Heart
3
Two Cold Nights in Buffalo
4
Rough Around the Edges
5
Border
6
Took You Up
7
This House
8
Kindness of Strangers
9
I've Hurt Worse
10
Long Road Back to You
New Person, Old Place (New Feelings Version)
To Ramona
America
Old Flowers
How You Get Hurt
It Must Be Someone Else's Fault
Golden
The Tree
The Bird & the Rifle
Raining in June
May Your Kindness Remain (acoustic)
Beloved