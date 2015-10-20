Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Christmas Collection: Winter Songs, Vol. 2

Classic Christmas Collection: Winter Songs, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Mistletoe & Holly

Bing Crosby

1:52

2

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Young CountryFaron Young

1:50

3

Frosty the Snowman

Gene Autry

1:50

4

That's Santa Clause

Jimmy Wakely

1:51

5

The First Noël

Indigo

4:25

6

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The New Latin Faction

3:28

7

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)

Brad Prevedoros

4:51

8

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

David Kellen

4:47

9

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

The New Latin Faction

4:47

10

Carol of the Bells

Christine Brown

4:23

11

Lo, How a Rose (Es Ist Ein Ros Entsprungen)

Tami Briggs

3:29

12

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Dennis Marcellino

3:27

1

Mistletoe & Holly

Bing Crosby

1:52

2

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Young CountryFaron Young

1:50

3

Frosty the Snowman

Gene Autry

1:50

4

That's Santa Clause

Jimmy Wakely

1:51

5

The First Noël

Indigo

4:25

6

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The New Latin Faction

3:28

7

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)

Brad Prevedoros

4:51

8

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

David Kellen

4:47

9

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

The New Latin Faction

4:47

10

Carol of the Bells

Christine Brown

4:23

11

Lo, How a Rose (Es Ist Ein Ros Entsprungen)

Tami Briggs

3:29

12

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Dennis Marcellino

3:27