Classic Christmas Collection: Winter Songs, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Mistletoe & Holly
Bing Crosby
2
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Young CountryFaron Young
3
Frosty the Snowman
Gene Autry
4
That's Santa Clause
Jimmy Wakely
5
The First Noël
Indigo
6
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The New Latin Faction
7
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)
Brad Prevedoros
8
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
David Kellen
9
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)
10
Carol of the Bells
Christine Brown
11
Lo, How a Rose (Es Ist Ein Ros Entsprungen)
Tami Briggs
12
Go Tell It on the Mountain
Dennis Marcellino