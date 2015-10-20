Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Vintner's Blend: The Big Band Collective, Vol. 7

Vintner's Blend: The Big Band Collective, Vol. 7

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Harry James

3:35

2

Should I

Kay Starr

3:12

3

Love of My Life

Count Basie

3:39

4

Let's Fall in Love (Instrumental)

Jimmy Dorsey

2:59

5

Come What May (Live)

Bing Crosby

1:56

6

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Mel Tormé

1:54

7

Will You Still Be Mine

Harry James

3:08

8

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Kay Starr

1:58

9

P.S. I Love You

Bing Crosby

3:37

10

Sunrise Serenade (Instrumental)

Glenn Miller

3:41

11

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Steve Lawrence

2:49

1

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Harry James

3:35

2

Should I

Kay Starr

3:12

3

Love of My Life

Count Basie

3:39

4

Let's Fall in Love (Instrumental)

Jimmy Dorsey

2:59

5

Come What May (Live)

Bing Crosby

1:56

6

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Mel Tormé

1:54

7

Will You Still Be Mine

Harry James

3:08

8

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Kay Starr

1:58

9

P.S. I Love You

Bing Crosby

3:37

10

Sunrise Serenade (Instrumental)

Glenn Miller

3:41

11

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Steve Lawrence

2:49

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома All I Have to Do Is Dream

All I Have to Do Is Dream

Постер альбома The Manhattan Jazz Septette

The Manhattan Jazz Septette

Постер альбома B Boy Stance (feat. Tenor Fly)

B Boy Stance (feat. Tenor Fly)

Постер альбома Music around the World by The Everly Brothers

Music around the World by The Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Bronx

Bronx

Постер альбома Part Of Me

Part Of Me