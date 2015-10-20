Vintner's Blend: The Big Band Collective, Vol. 7

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)
Harry James
2
Should I
Kay Starr
3
Love of My Life
Count Basie
4
Let's Fall in Love (Instrumental)
Jimmy Dorsey
5
Come What May (Live)
Bing Crosby
6
I Can't Give You Anything but Love
Mel Tormé
7
Will You Still Be Mine
8
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
9
P.S. I Love You
10
Sunrise Serenade (Instrumental)
Glenn Miller
11
I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Steve Lawrence
All I Have to Do Is Dream
The Manhattan Jazz Septette
B Boy Stance (feat. Tenor Fly)
Music around the World by The Everly Brothers
Bronx
Part Of Me
