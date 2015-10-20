Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 1

Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

P.S. I Love You

Bing Crosby

3:37

2

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Mel Tormé

1:54

3

Goodbye

Benny Goodman

3:38

4

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Kay Starr

1:58

5

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Steve Lawrence

2:49

6

This Can't Be Love

Johnny Desmond

2:10

7

To You (Live)

Frank SinatraHarry James

2:54

8

The Best Things in Life Are Free

Lena Horne

2:12

9

Give Me Your Kisses (I'll Give You My Heart)

Frankie Laine

1:56

10

Where the Red Roses Grow

Bing Crosby

1:37

11

It's Wonderful

Bunny Berigan

3:30

1

P.S. I Love You

Bing Crosby

3:37

2

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Mel Tormé

1:54

3

Goodbye

Benny Goodman

3:38

4

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Kay Starr

1:58

5

I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Steve Lawrence

2:49

6

This Can't Be Love

Johnny Desmond

2:10

7

To You (Live)

Frank SinatraHarry James

2:54

8

The Best Things in Life Are Free

Lena Horne

2:12

9

Give Me Your Kisses (I'll Give You My Heart)

Frankie Laine

1:56

10

Where the Red Roses Grow

Bing Crosby

1:37

11

It's Wonderful

Bunny Berigan

3:30

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Indefinitive Atmosphere

Indefinitive Atmosphere

Постер альбома The Mercury Years - The Best Of 87-94

The Mercury Years - The Best Of 87-94

Постер альбома Не приду домой ч.1

Не приду домой ч.1

Постер альбома Midnight Prayer: The Best of Polly Gibbons on Resonance

Midnight Prayer: The Best of Polly Gibbons on Resonance

Постер альбома Love for Sale

Love for Sale

Постер альбома Weekend of Love, Vol. 2

Weekend of Love, Vol. 2