Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 4

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Live)
Bing Crosby
2
Silent Night
Young CountryFaron Young
3
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
The Drifters
4
Jingle Bells
Gene Autry
5
Away in a Manger
Collin Raye
6
We Three Kings
7
Pat-a-Pan
The Cranberry Singers
8
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)
Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe
9
Let It Snow
Jennifer Lind
10
Promise of Spring
Christine Brown
11
The Little Drummer Boy
Julie Hill
12
O Christmas Tree
Neal A. Topliff
13
Joy to the World
The New Latin Faction