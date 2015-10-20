Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 4

Christmas at Home: Holiday Gatherings, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Live)

Bing Crosby

2:05

2

Silent Night

Young CountryFaron Young

4:10

3

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

The Drifters

4:45

4

Jingle Bells

Gene Autry

1:57

5

Away in a Manger

Collin Raye

2:31

6

We Three Kings

Young CountryFaron Young

4:17

7

Pat-a-Pan

The Cranberry Singers

2:34

8

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

4:11

9

Let It Snow

Jennifer Lind

3:53

10

Promise of Spring

Christine Brown

2:39

11

The Little Drummer Boy

Julie Hill

3:50

12

O Christmas Tree

Neal A. Topliff

2:38

13

Joy to the World

The New Latin Faction

2:38

1

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Live)

Bing Crosby

2:05

2

Silent Night

Young CountryFaron Young

4:10

3

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

The Drifters

4:45

4

Jingle Bells

Gene Autry

1:57

5

Away in a Manger

Collin Raye

2:31

6

We Three Kings

Young CountryFaron Young

4:17

7

Pat-a-Pan

The Cranberry Singers

2:34

8

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting)

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

4:11

9

Let It Snow

Jennifer Lind

3:53

10

Promise of Spring

Christine Brown

2:39

11

The Little Drummer Boy

Julie Hill

3:50

12

O Christmas Tree

Neal A. Topliff

2:38

13

Joy to the World

The New Latin Faction

2:38