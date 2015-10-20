Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Christmas Collection: Sounds of Silver and Gold, Vol. 4

Classic Christmas Collection: Sounds of Silver and Gold, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep)

Rosemary Clooney

3:22

2

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (Live)

Collin Raye

4:14

3

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Amerimambo

5:09

4

The Secrets of Christmas

Jennifer Lind

3:12

5

Little Drummer Boy

Stevan Pasero Ensemble

6:22

6

Mary Did You Know?

Julie Hill

3:11

7

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

The Drifters

3:22

8

O Holy Night (Live)

Collin Raye

4:16

9

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

Julie Hill

2:36

10

A Child Is Born

Jennifer Lind

2:46

11

Ave Maria (Méditation Sur Le Premier Prélude De Piano De S. Bach)

Camilli String Quartet

3:03

12

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Indigo

4:18

13

The First Noël

Julie Hill

3:19

14

O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Stevan PaseroRichard Patterson

4:20

