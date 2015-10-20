Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Home Surrounding: Big Band Cocktail Mix, Vol. 8

Home Surrounding: Big Band Cocktail Mix, Vol. 8

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

Rockin' Chair

Gene Krupa

3:27

2

In the Mood (Instrumental)

Glenn Miller

2:38

3

Will You Still Be Mine

Harry James

3:08

4

I Can't Get Started

Johnny Desmond

2:55

5

Lady in the Stamp Collection

Bing Crosby

2:55

6

Let's Disappear

Tommy DorseyDick Haymes

1:46

7

Delilah

Muggsy Spanier

3:28

8

I'm Thrilled

Glenn Miller

3:30

9

Tatersfield Stomp

Count Basie

2:36

10

Shoot the Likker to Me John Boy

Artie Shaw

2:55

11

I'm Coming Virginia

Artie Shaw

1:52

