Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Party Time, Vol. 5

Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Party Time, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Young CountryFaron Young

3:34

2

Silver Bells (Live)

Bing CrosbyTrudy Irwin

3:40

3

The Christmas Song

Johnny Adams

3:28

4

White Christmas (Live)

Jimmy Wakely

3:18

5

Christmas in Dixie

Young CountryFaron Young

3:27

6

O Christmas Tree

Indigo

3:51

7

The Holly and the Ivy

Ivar LundeNanette Lunde

2:01

8

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Brad Prevedoros

3:51

9

Angels We Have Heard on High

Jim Bajor

2:01

10

O Holy Night

Bruce Kurnow

3:54

11

Joy to the World

David Kellen

3:51

12

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Brad Prevedoros

3:48

13

Auld Lang Syne

Jim Bajor

2:03

