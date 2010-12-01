Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 100 Jazz Classics

100 Jazz Classics

Louis Armstrong

Master Classics  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Rockin' Chair

Louis Armstrong

3:16

2

Love Walked In

Louis Armstrong

2:30

3

Cabaret

Louis Armstrong

3:56

4

Muskrat Ramble

Louis Armstrong

2:35

5

I'm In The Mood For Love

Louis Armstrong

3:11

6

Cut Off My Legs And Call Me "Shorty"

Louis Armstrong

2:32

7

Cain And Abel

Louis Armstrong

2:59

8

Memories Of You

Louis Armstrong

3:14

9

Twelfth Street Rag

Louis Armstrong

3:11

10

You're A Lucky Guy

Louis Armstrong

3:18

11

High Society

Louis Armstrong

2:58

12

Ain't Misbehavin'

Louis Armstrong

3:24

13

Georgia Grind

Louis Armstrong

2:38

14

Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

Louis Armstrong

3:01

15

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home

Louis Armstrong

3:18

16

I'll Be Glad When You're Dead, You Rascal You

Louis Armstrong

3:17

17

What A Wonderful World

Louis Armstrong

2:22

18

Confessin'

Louis Armstrong

3:15

19

Mack The Knife (Moritat)

Louis Armstrong

3:23

20

Body And Soul

Louis Armstrong

3:20

21

Tigar Rag

Louis Armstrong

3:15

22

When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Louis Armstrong

2:47

23

Dream A Little Dream Of Me

Louis Armstrong

3:05

24

That's A Plenty

Louis Armstrong

3:01

25

I Used To Love You (But It's All Over Now)

Louis Armstrong

2:59

26

Indiana

Louis Armstrong

5:31

27

Heebie Jeebies

Louis Armstrong

2:58

28

When The Saints Go Marching In

Louis Armstrong

3:12

29

After You've Gone

Louis Armstrong

3:37

30

Don't Jive Me

Louis Armstrong

2:48

31

The Bucket's Got A Hole In It

Louis Armstrong

3:15

32

Sweet Sue, Just You

Louis Armstrong

2:45

33

Chinatown, My Chinatown

Louis Armstrong

3:20

34

Indian Cradle Song

Louis Armstrong

3:00

35

Blueberry Hill

Louis Armstrong

2:53

36

I Got Rhythm

Louis Armstrong

3:09

37

C'est Si Bon

Louis Armstrong

3:03

38

I Can't Give You Anything But Love

Louis Armstrong

2:55

39

I Never Knew

Louis Armstrong

2:44

40

Hustlin' And Bustlin' For Baby

Louis Armstrong

3:08

41

Dipper Mouth Blues

Louis Armstrong

2:43

42

If I Could Be With You One Hour Night

Louis Armstrong

3:41

43

(Was I To Blame For) Falling In Love With You

Louis Armstrong

3:11

44

I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder

Louis Armstrong

2:34

45

Savoy Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:13

46

Where The Blues Were Born In New Orleans

Louis Armstrong

3:08

47

I'll Get Mine Bye And Bye

Louis Armstrong

3:04

48

Something Tells Me

Louis Armstrong

2:31

49

Wrap Your Troubles In A Dream

Louis Armstrong

3:42

50

Star Dust

Louis Armstrong

3:33

51

Just A Gigolo

Louis Armstrong

3:22

52

Thanks A Million

Louis Armstrong

2:39

53

Some Day (You'll Be Sorry)

Louis Armstrong

3:14

54

Honey, Do!

Louis Armstrong

2:37

55

Big Butter And Egg Man

Louis Armstrong

3:10

56

Poor Old Joe

Louis Armstrong

3:03

57

Love, You Funny Thing

Louis Armstrong

3:46

58

Hello Dolly

Louis Armstrong

2:32

59

The Hucklebuck

Louis Armstrong

3:34

60

My Bucket Got A Hole In It

Louis Armstrong

3:44

61

Sweet Savannah Sue

Louis Armstrong

3:14

62

La Vie En Rose

Louis Armstrong

3:24

63

St. Louis Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:01

64

No-One Else But You

Louis Armstrong

3:24

65

La Cucaracha

Louis Armstrong

2:43

66

Takes Two To Tango

Louis Armstrong

2:53

67

You Made Me Love You

Louis Armstrong

2:57

68

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Louis Armstrong

5:41

69

Your Cheatin' Heart

Louis Armstrong

2:42

70

Sugar Foot Strut

Louis Armstrong

3:20

71

It's Wonderful

Louis Armstrong

2:36

72

A Kiss To Build A Dream On

Louis Armstrong

3:02

73

Oriental Strut

Louis Armstrong

3:10

74

Willi The Weeper

Louis Armstrong

3:09

75

Necessary Evil

Louis Armstrong

2:33

76

Georgia On My Mind

Louis Armstrong

3:24

77

Perdido Street Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:03

78

On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Louis Armstrong

3:26

79

Alexander's Rag Time Band

Louis Armstrong

2:36

80

Basin Street Blues

Louis Armstrong

4:27

81

Hotter Than That

Louis Armstrong

3:00

82

I'm Putting All My Eggs On One Basket

Louis Armstrong

2:59

83

You're Drivin' Me Crazy

Louis Armstrong

3:10

84

Hey Lawdy Mama

Louis Armstrong

2:59

85

Dear Old Southland

Louis Armstrong

3:19

86

Ramona

Louis Armstrong

2:44

87

Jeepers Creepers

Louis Armstrong

2:39

88

Bye And Bye

Louis Armstrong

2:33

89

You Run Your Mouth, I'll Run My Business

Louis Armstrong

3:00

90

A Monday Date

Louis Armstrong

3:11

91

Ole Miss Blues

Louis Armstrong

4:03

92

Yours And Mine

Louis Armstrong

2:42

93

(What Did I Do To Be So) Black And Blue

Louis Armstrong

3:09

94

Big Daddy Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:44

95

Sweethearts On Parade

Louis Armstrong

3:18

96

That's My Desire

Louis Armstrong

2:54

97

If We Never Meet Again

Louis Armstrong

3:08

98

I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:01

99

Song Of The Islands

Louis Armstrong

3:29

100

I've Got A Heart Full Of Rhythm

Louis Armstrong

3:09

