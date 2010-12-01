100 Jazz Classics

Слушатели
Louis Armstrong
1
Rockin' Chair
2
Love Walked In
3
Cabaret
4
Muskrat Ramble
5
I'm In The Mood For Love
6
Cut Off My Legs And Call Me "Shorty"
7
Cain And Abel
8
Memories Of You
9
Twelfth Street Rag
10
You're A Lucky Guy
11
High Society
12
Ain't Misbehavin'
13
Georgia Grind
14
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
15
Baby, Won't You Please Come Home
16
I'll Be Glad When You're Dead, You Rascal You
17
What A Wonderful World
18
Confessin'
19
Mack The Knife (Moritat)
20
Body And Soul
21
Tigar Rag
22
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
23
Dream A Little Dream Of Me
24
That's A Plenty
25
I Used To Love You (But It's All Over Now)
26
Indiana
27
Heebie Jeebies
28
When The Saints Go Marching In
29
After You've Gone
30
Don't Jive Me
31
The Bucket's Got A Hole In It
32
Sweet Sue, Just You
33
Chinatown, My Chinatown
34
Indian Cradle Song
35
Blueberry Hill
36
I Got Rhythm
37
C'est Si Bon
38
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
39
I Never Knew
40
Hustlin' And Bustlin' For Baby
41
Dipper Mouth Blues
42
If I Could Be With You One Hour Night
43
(Was I To Blame For) Falling In Love With You
44
I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder
45
Savoy Blues
46
Where The Blues Were Born In New Orleans
47
I'll Get Mine Bye And Bye
48
Something Tells Me
49
Wrap Your Troubles In A Dream
50
Star Dust
51
Just A Gigolo
52
Thanks A Million
53
Some Day (You'll Be Sorry)
54
Honey, Do!
55
Big Butter And Egg Man
56
Poor Old Joe
57
Love, You Funny Thing
58
Hello Dolly
59
The Hucklebuck
60
My Bucket Got A Hole In It
61
Sweet Savannah Sue
62
La Vie En Rose
63
St. Louis Blues
64
No-One Else But You
65
La Cucaracha
66
Takes Two To Tango
67
You Made Me Love You
68
Baby, It's Cold Outside
69
Your Cheatin' Heart
70
Sugar Foot Strut
71
It's Wonderful
72
A Kiss To Build A Dream On
73
Oriental Strut
74
Willi The Weeper
75
Necessary Evil
76
Georgia On My Mind
77
Perdido Street Blues
78
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
79
Alexander's Rag Time Band
80
Basin Street Blues
81
Hotter Than That
82
I'm Putting All My Eggs On One Basket
83
You're Drivin' Me Crazy
84
Hey Lawdy Mama
85
Dear Old Southland
86
Ramona
87
Jeepers Creepers
88
Bye And Bye
89
You Run Your Mouth, I'll Run My Business
90
A Monday Date
91
Ole Miss Blues
92
Yours And Mine
93
(What Did I Do To Be So) Black And Blue
94
Big Daddy Blues
95
Sweethearts On Parade
96
That's My Desire
97
If We Never Meet Again
98
I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues
99
Song Of The Islands
100
I've Got A Heart Full Of Rhythm
This Is Louis Armstrong Part 1 & 2
The Definitive Album By Louis Armstrong
The Louis Armstrong Story, Early Recordings 1925-26
When the Saints Go Marching In
Classic Jazz, 1924 - , Vol. 2
Big Bands, 1938-39
