Hallelujah Symphonic Celebration

Various Artists
1
Pavane Op.50
Philharmonia Slavonica
2
Messiah, HWV 56: Thus Saith the Lord of Hosts
Berlin Symphonic Orchestra
3
Messiah, HWV 56: Behold a Virgin Shall Conceive
4
Clair de Lune
Dubravka Tomsic
5
Messiah, HWV 56: For Unto Us a Child Is Born
6
New World Symphony, Op. 95 (Excerpt)
7
Messiah, HWV 56: Behold & See If There Be Any Sorrow
8
Messiah, HWV 56: O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion
9
Gymnopédies
Karl Brazda
10
Messiah, HWV 56: He Was Cut Off Out of the Land of the Living
11
Bagatelle No. 25 in A Minor, WoO 59: Fur Elise
12
Messiah, HWV 56: Comfort Ye My People
13
Hallelujah
St. Martin's Symphony Of Los Angeles
14
Carmen: Habanera
15
The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492: Overture
16
William Tell Overture, Finale
17
Sheep May Safely Graze
18
Messiah, HWV 56: The People That Walked In Darkness
19
Time Of My Life
20
Love Dream
21
Carmen: Flower Song
22
Symphony No.5 In C Sharp Minor - 4th Movement
23
Swan Lake: Scene
24
Messiah, HWV 56: And He Shall Purify the Sons of Levi
25
Holberg Suite, Op.40: Prelude
26
Sabre Dance
27
Waltz from 'Maskarade'
28
Moment Musical in F Minor
29
Waltz in A Flat Major Op.39/15
30
Also Sprach Zarathustra
31
Canon in D Major
32
Rhapsody in Blue: Andante
33
Symphony No. 5 in C minor
34
Hungarian Dance No.18 in D Major
35
Polonaise Fantasie #7 in A Flat, Op. 61
36
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G Major - 1st Movement
37
Air On a G String
38
Etude #12 in C Minor, Op. 10/12: Revolutionary
39
Messiah, HWV 56: Thy Rebuke
40
Silent Night
41
Messiah, HWV 56: Overture
42
Peer Gynt Suite #1, Op. 46: 4. In the Hall of the Mountain King
43
New Year's Day
44
Lohengrin: Prelude to Act III
45
1812 Overture, Op.49: Finale
46
Adagio for Strings, Op.11
47
Prelude in E Minor Op.28/4
48
Prelude #15 in D Flat, Op. 28/15: Raindrop
49
Scheherazade, Op.35: The Young Prince and Princess
50
Fantasie Impromptu #4 in C Sharp Minor, Op. 66
51
Vienna Blood
52
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra No. 1 in E Flat Major: Quasi Adagio - Allegrett
53
Florentine March, Op.214
54
Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op.48 (Excerpt)
55
Swan Lake: Waltz
56
Greensleeves
Ferdinand Lang
57
Flight of the Bumble Bee
58
Symphony No.3 In F Major, Op.90 - 3rd Movement
59
Symphony No. 94 in G: Surprise
60
Polonaise in A Flat, Op. 53: Heroic
61
Messiah, HWV 56: And the Glory of the Lord
62
Messiah, HWV 56: How Beautiful Are the Feet
63
Minuet in G Major: The Lover's Concerto
64
Golliwog's Cakewalk
65
Messiah, HWV 56: But Who May Abide the Day of His Coming
66
Etude #3 In E, Op. 10/3: Tristesse
67
Decode
68
Mr. Brightside
69
Hungarian Dance No.5 in G Minor
70
Concerto for Two Pianos & Orchestra in E flat, K. 365-Allegro
71
Die Walkure: Ride of the Valkyries
72
Amazing Grace
73
Gotta Be Somebody
74
Nocturne in F Sharp Major Op.15/2
75
Over the Rainbow
76
Crush
77
Peer Gynt: Morning
78
Love Story
79
Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
80
Sweet Child o' Mine
