Альбом
Постер альбома Christian Gospel Pentecost

Christian Gospel Pentecost

Various Artists

Vintage Masters Inc.  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Hallelujah, It's Done

Shirley Caesar

4:11

2

No Matter How You Pray

Mahalia Jackson

1:53

3

The Lord's Prayer

Sonny TilThe Orioles

2:18

4

Standing On the Promises

Hovie ListerStatesmen Quartet

1:58

5

There Is Rest for the Weary

Sister Wynona Carr

3:04

6

Thy Holy Will Be Done

Davis Sisters

2:15

7

Amazing Grace

Jones Brothers Quartet

3:25

8

Walking in Jesus Name

Sly Stone

2:40

9

Treading the Wine Press Alone

Brewsteraires

2:47

10

Let's Talk About Jesus

The Bells of Joy

2:48

11

Walk With Me

Lou Rawls

2:22

12

Stranger of Galilee

The Caravans

2:45

13

Come in the Room

Clara Ward

2:35

14

All On the Altar

Tony Harristhe Traveling Four

2:46

15

Jesus, Hold My Hand

Sons of Jehovah

2:19

16

The Old Country Church

Mountain Ramblers

2:33

17

Bank in the Sky

Queen C. AndersonThe Brewster Singers

3:33

18

Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down

the Sunset Travelers

2:41

19

Let Us Run

Bessie Griffin

2:34

20

Hark! The Voice

Frances SteadmanThelma JacksonClara Ward

3:23

21

Four and Twenty Elders

Phil Phillipsthe Gateway Quartet

2:43

22

Oh, What a Beautiful City

The Silvertones

2:13

23

Jesus Bears the Cross

Keys of Heaven

2:19

24

One Day When I Was Walking (I'm in His Care)

Ever Ready Gospel Singers

2:21

25

Frank Clement (What About)

The Prisonaires

3:03

26

Toll the Bells

Afro Quintette

3:34

27

Ship of Zion

Mayflower Singers

3:11

28

He Is Able

Songbirds of the South

2:51

29

If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

I.C. Glee Quartet

3:22

30

Trouble in Mind

Sister Marie Knightthe Sam Price Trio

2:33

31

Come Over Here

The Fairfield Four

2:37

32

Nothing Will Move Me (From the Love of God)

Rebert H Harristhe Christland Singers

2:51

33

Happy in the Service of the Lord

Spirit of Memphis Quartet

3:14

34

Something Got a Hold of Me

New Wine

3:11

35

I'll Fly Away

Southern Wonders

2:51

36

Denomination Blues

Washington Phillips

5:36

37

There's a Man in Jerusalem

Southern Jubilee Singers

2:24

38

Were You There

Marion WilliamsFrances SteadmanClara Ward

2:57

39

Out On the Ocean Sailing

Ann Colethe Colmanaires

2:48

40

When I Get Home

Famous Ward Singers of Philadelphia

2:18

