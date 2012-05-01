Christian Gospel Pentecost

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Hallelujah, It's Done
Shirley Caesar
2
No Matter How You Pray
Mahalia Jackson
3
The Lord's Prayer
Sonny TilThe Orioles
4
Standing On the Promises
Hovie ListerStatesmen Quartet
5
There Is Rest for the Weary
Sister Wynona Carr
6
Thy Holy Will Be Done
Davis Sisters
7
Amazing Grace
Jones Brothers Quartet
8
Walking in Jesus Name
Sly Stone
9
Treading the Wine Press Alone
Brewsteraires
10
Let's Talk About Jesus
The Bells of Joy
11
Walk With Me
Lou Rawls
12
Stranger of Galilee
The Caravans
13
Come in the Room
Clara Ward
14
All On the Altar
Tony Harristhe Traveling Four
15
Jesus, Hold My Hand
Sons of Jehovah
16
The Old Country Church
Mountain Ramblers
17
Bank in the Sky
Queen C. AndersonThe Brewster Singers
18
Wish I Was in Heaven Sitting Down
the Sunset Travelers
19
Let Us Run
Bessie Griffin
20
Hark! The Voice
Frances SteadmanThelma JacksonClara Ward
21
Four and Twenty Elders
Phil Phillipsthe Gateway Quartet
22
Oh, What a Beautiful City
The Silvertones
23
Jesus Bears the Cross
Keys of Heaven
24
One Day When I Was Walking (I'm in His Care)
Ever Ready Gospel Singers
25
Frank Clement (What About)
The Prisonaires
26
Toll the Bells
Afro Quintette
27
Ship of Zion
Mayflower Singers
28
He Is Able
Songbirds of the South
29
If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again
I.C. Glee Quartet
30
Trouble in Mind
Sister Marie Knightthe Sam Price Trio
31
Come Over Here
The Fairfield Four
32
Nothing Will Move Me (From the Love of God)
Rebert H Harristhe Christland Singers
33
Happy in the Service of the Lord
Spirit of Memphis Quartet
34
Something Got a Hold of Me
New Wine
35
I'll Fly Away
Southern Wonders
36
Denomination Blues
Washington Phillips
37
There's a Man in Jerusalem
Southern Jubilee Singers
38
Were You There
Marion WilliamsFrances SteadmanClara Ward
39
Out On the Ocean Sailing
Ann Colethe Colmanaires
40
When I Get Home
Famous Ward Singers of Philadelphia