Альбом
Постер альбома Crooners of The '20s & '30s

Crooners of The '20s & '30s

Various Artists

Master Classics  • Джаз  • 2009

1

Got a Date with an Angel

Pat O'malley

3:28

2

Where the Blue of the Night

Bing Crosby

3:02

3

Little by Little

Johnny Marvin

2:36

4

Cheerful Little Earful

Seger Ellis

2:52

5

You're a Real Sweetheart

Sam Coslow

3:35

6

Please

Val Rosing

3:06

7

She's a New Kind of Old Fashioned Girl

Whispering Jack Smith

2:36

8

Living in Dreams

Russ Columbo

3:15

9

Here Lies Love

Sam BrowneAmbrose and His Orchestra

2:50

10

She's Wonderful

Harry Shalson

3:01

11

My Song

Chick Bullock

2:52

12

Ain't Misbehavin'

Gene Austin

3:04

13

The Thrill Is Gone

Rudy Vallée

3:25

14

Orange Blossom Time

Cliff Edwards

2:56

15

Thank Your Father

Harry Richman

3:01

16

Am I Blue

Smith Ballew

2:59

17

Sweet Sue, Just You

George Metaxa

3:06

18

My Sweet Virginia

Al Bowlly

2:25

