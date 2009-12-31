Crooners of The '20s & '30s

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Got a Date with an Angel
Pat O'malley
2
Where the Blue of the Night
Bing Crosby
3
Little by Little
Johnny Marvin
4
Cheerful Little Earful
Seger Ellis
5
You're a Real Sweetheart
Sam Coslow
6
Please
Val Rosing
7
She's a New Kind of Old Fashioned Girl
Whispering Jack Smith
8
Living in Dreams
Russ Columbo
9
Here Lies Love
Sam BrowneAmbrose and His Orchestra
10
She's Wonderful
Harry Shalson
11
My Song
Chick Bullock
12
Ain't Misbehavin'
Gene Austin
13
The Thrill Is Gone
Rudy Vallée
14
Orange Blossom Time
Cliff Edwards
15
Thank Your Father
Harry Richman
16
Am I Blue
Smith Ballew
17
Sweet Sue, Just You
George Metaxa
18
My Sweet Virginia
Al Bowlly