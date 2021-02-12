Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rare and Live

Rare and Live

Guitar Shorty

Maestro Entertainment, Corp  • Блюз  • 2021

1

Shorty's Theme (Live)

Guitar Shorty

7:37

2

Papa's Got a Brand New Bag (Live)

Guitar Shorty

5:20

3

Billie Jean Blues

Guitar Shorty

2:10

4

Never Make a Move Too Soon (Live)

Guitar Shorty

10:15

5

Hard Life Blues (Live)

Guitar Shorty

2:33

6

How Blue Can You Get (Live)

Guitar Shorty

10:40

7

How Come My Dog Don't Bark (When You Come Round)

Guitar Shorty

5:15

8

08 History of Jody (Live)

Guitar Shorty

13:36

9

Bump the Donkey

Guitar Shorty

5:27

10

A Whole Lot of Lovin' (Live)

Guitar Shorty

10:24

11

Hey Joe (Live)

Guitar Shorty

6:00

12

Shorty's Theme (Part 2) (Live)

Guitar Shorty

11:20

