Альбом
Постер альбома Portico Holiday: White Christmas, Vol. 15

Portico Holiday: White Christmas, Vol. 15

Various Artists

YMC Records/Sugo Music Group  • Фолк  • 2012

1

O Holy Night

B.J. Thomas

4:10

2

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Fourplay

5:15

3

Peggy Virginia

Al Jarreau

4:22

4

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Patti Austin

4:56

5

White Christmas

Marilyn McCoo

4:11

6

Silent Night

Anna Maria Mendieta

3:37

7

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

The New Christmas Consortium

2:07

8

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Spanish Dance

Stevan Pasero

2:24

9

Little Drummer Boy

Courtney Now

5:17

10

Gather Ye Faithful

The New Christmas Consortium

4:26

11

I Have Held My King

Glen Allen Green

3:23

12

The Holly and the Ivy

David Huntsinger

1:48

13

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

Home Sweet Home Records Artists

4:16

14

The First Noël

Steve Glotzer

4:29

15

Ave Maria (Méditation Sur Le Premier Prélude De Piano De S. Bach)

Nina Postolovskaya

4:23

