Альбом
Постер альбома Punk Pile 45

Punk Pile 45

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

She Said

 🅴

Useless

4:05

2

Deal with the Devil

Sick City Daggers

3:04

3

Corpse Showgirl

 🅴

Corpse Show Creeps

3:03

4

Cocaine and Excerement

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

2:57

5

Bad Apple

 🅴

Koffin Kats

2:37

6

Cyclops vs. Zombies

Fury of the Cyclops

2:28

7

Soldier's Tale

 🅴

N.F.F.U.

2:15

8

Can't Hold Us Down

 🅴

P36

2:11

9

Ain't It a Shame

 🅴

The AcesEights

2:04

10

Drop the Hammer

Our Corpse Destroyed

1:49

11

My Girlfriend's Dead

 🅴

Wilson St. PubSluthouse Band

1:40

12

You Have a Poor Credit Rating

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

1:01

13

Severed Penis in a Garbage Disposal

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

0:44

14

Can I Ride Your Daughter's Bike?

Laengthengurthe

0:41

15

Macerated Entrails in a Putrescence of Bile and Digestive Juices Oozing from the Mangled Torso Cavity of a Decomposting Corpse

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

0:07

