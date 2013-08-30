Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Classical Christmas, Vol. 2

The Classical Christmas, Vol. 2

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Ave Maria (Méditation sur le Premier Prélude de Piano de S. Bach)

Stevan PaseroRichard Patterson

2:47

2

Canon and Gigue in D Major: I. Canon

Artist Unknown

3:03

3

Cantata Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147: X. Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Stevan Pasero

3:06

4

Double Violin Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1043: II. Largo ma non tanto

Artist Unknown

7:15

5

Ellens Gesang III, D839, Op. 52: No. 6, Ave Maria

Michael Allen Harrison

4:12

6

The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 8, RV 297, "L'inverno" (Winter): I. Allegro non molto

Artist Unknown

3:26

7

Les Patineurs, Op. 183: The Skater's Waltz

Artist Unknown

7:31

8

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Nina Postolovskaya

1:42

9

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Russian Dance

Nina Postolovskaya

1:56

10

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: III. Waltz of the Flowers

Stevan Pasero

7:33

11

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068: II. Air On a G String

Bettine ClemenRichard Patterson

2:54

12

Peace on Earth

Bettine ClemenRichard Patterson

2:33

13

Trumpet Voluntary in D Major: Prince of Denmark's March

Artist Unknown

2:31

