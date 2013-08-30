The Classical Christmas, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Ave Maria (Méditation sur le Premier Prélude de Piano de S. Bach)
Stevan PaseroRichard Patterson
2
Canon and Gigue in D Major: I. Canon
Artist Unknown
3
Cantata Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147: X. Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
Stevan Pasero
4
Double Violin Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1043: II. Largo ma non tanto
5
Ellens Gesang III, D839, Op. 52: No. 6, Ave Maria
Michael Allen Harrison
6
The Four Seasons, Concerto No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 8, RV 297, "L'inverno" (Winter): I. Allegro non molto
7
Les Patineurs, Op. 183: The Skater's Waltz
8
The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Nina Postolovskaya
9
The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Russian Dance
10
The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: III. Waltz of the Flowers
11
Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068: II. Air On a G String
Bettine ClemenRichard Patterson
12
Peace on Earth
13
Trumpet Voluntary in D Major: Prince of Denmark's March