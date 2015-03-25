Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Richard Strauss: Historical Recordings, Volume 4

Richard Strauss: Historical Recordings, Volume 4

Viorica Ursuleac, Ludwig Weber, Georgine Von Milinkovic

Classical Moments  • Классическая музыка  • 2015

1

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: I. Einleitung

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

3:09

2

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: II. Wie du warst

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:30

3

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: III. Marie-Theres - Octavian

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:47

4

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: IV. Selbstverstandelich

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

8:42

5

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: V. Hat Sie Schon Einmal mit Einem Kavalier

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:26

6

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: VI. Nein, er Agiert mir Gar zu Gut

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

4:11

7

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: VII. I Komm Glie-Drei Arme Adelige Waisen

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

5:08

8

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: VIII. Als Morgengabe

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

3:25

9

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: IX. Abtreten die Leut

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

3:39

10

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: X. Da Geht er hin

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

5:20

11

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: XI. Ach, du Bist Wieder

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:55

12

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: XII. Mein Schoner Schatz

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:01

13

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: XIII. Wie Sie Bfehit, Bichette

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

3:49

14

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 1: I. Ein ernster Tag, Ein Großer Tag!

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

5:41

15

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: II. Mir ist die Ehre Wiederfahren

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:22

16

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: III. Ich Kenn' ihn Schon Recht Wohl, Mon Cousin

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

4:10

17

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: IV. Ich Präsentiere Euer Gnaden Dero Zukünftige

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:16

18

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: V. Wird Kommen über Nacht

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

3:22

19

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: VI. Wird Sie das Mannsbild da Heiraten, ma Cousine?

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:22

20

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: VII. Herr Baron von Lerchenau

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:55

21

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: VIII.Herr Schwiegersohn! Wie ist ihm Denn?

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

7:19

22

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: IX, Da lieg' ich! Was ei', Kavalier nit all's Passieren Kann

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

5:02

23

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 2: X. Ohne Mich, Ohne Mich, Jeder Tag

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:07

24

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: I. inleitlung

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

5:25

25

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: II. Haben Euer

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

4:24

26

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: III. Nein, Nein!

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

8:30

27

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: IV. Wie die Stund Hingeht wie der Winf Verweht

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

4:26

28

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: V. Halt! Keiner Ruht Sich!

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

8:22

29

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: VI. Sind Desto ehr im laren

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

5:21

30

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: VII. Er sieht, Herr Kommissar

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:39

31

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: VIII. Leupold, wir Geh'n

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:23

32

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: IX. Ich Muss Hinein und Fragen

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

3:36

33

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: X. Marie Theres

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:23

34

Der Rosenkavalier, Komödie für Musik, Op. 59, Act 3: XI. Spur' nur Dich Allein

Viorica UrsuleacLudwig WeberGeorgine Von Milinkovic

6:28

