Альбом
Постер альбома Weapons of the Weak

Weapons of the Weak

Braindead

ANTIKOERPER-EXPORT  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

It Won´t Be Drawn

Braindead

2:13

2

To You, The Answer is No

Braindead

3:16

3

Comin' to Terms

Braindead

2:29

4

Slash and Burn

Braindead

3:43

5

Tina

Braindead

0:48

6

One Track Mind

Braindead

2:29

7

Ask a Question

Braindead

2:17

8

Scream When You Burn

Braindead

5:18

9

(This is) The Dead End

Braindead

2:52

10

City of Transgression

Braindead

4:48

11

Keep Your Delusion Alive

Braindead

1:53

12

Pointing Fingers

Braindead

2:05

13

Merch Moralia

Braindead

1:02

14

Internalized

Braindead

5:55

15

To This Day

Braindead

2:35

16

Bright Lights, Dirty Dubs

Braindead

3:46

17

Bright Lights, Dirty Streets (Bonus)

BraindeadJohnny Blackheart

3:06

18

Scream When You Burn (Live)

Braindead

5:18

