Weapons of the Weak

Braindead
1
It Won´t Be Drawn
2
To You, The Answer is No
3
Comin' to Terms
4
Slash and Burn
5
Tina
6
One Track Mind
7
Ask a Question
8
Scream When You Burn
9
(This is) The Dead End
10
City of Transgression
11
Keep Your Delusion Alive
12
Pointing Fingers
13
Merch Moralia
14
Internalized
15
To This Day
16
Bright Lights, Dirty Dubs
17
Bright Lights, Dirty Streets (Bonus)
BraindeadJohnny Blackheart
18
Scream When You Burn (Live)
Violent Content EP
Mutants
Azzido Da Braindead
Channels
The Unknown
Alien Ep
