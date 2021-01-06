Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Remastered from the Archives

Remastered from the Archives

Jeff Beck

RED BANK RECORDS INC.  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

I Ain't Superstitious (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

4:53

2

Rock My Plimsoul (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

4:10

3

Plynth (Water Down the Drain) (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

3:03

4

Spanish Boots (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

3:31

5

All Shook Up (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

4:50

6

Beck's Bolero (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

2:56

7

Shapes of Things (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

2:26

8

Rice Pudding (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

7:22

9

New York City Blues (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

4:18

10

Girl From Mill Valley (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

3:45

11

Mister, You're a Better Man Than I (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

3:16

12

Jeff's Blues (Remastered)

Jeff Beck

3:03

