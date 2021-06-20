Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Myths & Legends

Myths & Legends

Fox Sailor

Fox Sailor  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Fabula

Fox Sailor

4:35

2

A World of Knights and Dragons

Fox Sailor

7:46

3

The Legend of the Sword

Fox Sailor

6:00

4

Elven Kingdom

Fox Sailor

10:37

5

Forest of the Ancients

Fox Sailor

6:33

6

Lord of Fire

Fox Sailor

6:57

7

Lionheart

Fox Sailor

5:45

8

Bards & Troubadours

Fox Sailor

4:48

9

The Warrior of Darkness

Fox Sailor

6:26

10

The Great Adventure

Fox Sailor

7:16

11

Draconis

Fox Sailor

1:05

12

The Fall of a King

Fox Sailor

5:03

13

Battle for the Throne

Fox Sailor

10:04

14

Myths & Legends

Fox Sailor

6:10

15

Elven Kingdom (Edit)

Fox Sailor

6:38

16

Battle for the Throne (Edit)

Fox Sailor

6:09

1

Fabula

Fox Sailor

4:35

2

A World of Knights and Dragons

Fox Sailor

7:46

3

The Legend of the Sword

Fox Sailor

6:00

4

Elven Kingdom

Fox Sailor

10:37

5

Forest of the Ancients

Fox Sailor

6:33

6

Lord of Fire

Fox Sailor

6:57

7

Lionheart

Fox Sailor

5:45

8

Bards & Troubadours

Fox Sailor

4:48

9

The Warrior of Darkness

Fox Sailor

6:26

10

The Great Adventure

Fox Sailor

7:16

11

Draconis

Fox Sailor

1:05

12

The Fall of a King

Fox Sailor

5:03

13

Battle for the Throne

Fox Sailor

10:04

14

Myths & Legends

Fox Sailor

6:10

15

Elven Kingdom (Edit)

Fox Sailor

6:38

16

Battle for the Throne (Edit)

Fox Sailor

6:09

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Tavern Brawl - Act II

Tavern Brawl - Act II

Постер альбома Medusa

Medusa

Постер альбома Amphibia - Deluxe Edition

Amphibia - Deluxe Edition

Постер альбома Archmage

Archmage

Постер альбома Born from Magic

Born from Magic

Постер альбома Moonstone

Moonstone

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Instruction

Instruction

Постер альбома Olha A Explosão

Olha A Explosão

Постер альбома Progressive Attack Vol. 1

Progressive Attack Vol. 1

Постер альбома Mission 2029

Mission 2029

Постер альбома Pray

Pray

Постер альбома Crosstrain Trax 031

Crosstrain Trax 031