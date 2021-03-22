Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома All the Best

All the Best

Gisele MacKenzie

Don't stop the music  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Boston Fancy

Gisele MacKenzie

2:16

2

Half-Hearted

Gisele MacKenzie

1:53

3

Young at Heart

Gisele MacKenzie

2:59

4

The One Who Broke My Heart Is Back In Town

Gisele MacKenzie

2:57

5

It's All over but the Memories

Gisele MacKenzie

2:43

6

It's Delightful to Be Married

Gisele MacKenzie

2:32

7

Let Me Know

Gisele MacKenzie

1:53

8

My Greatest Love

Gisele MacKenzie

2:58

9

Adios

Gisele MacKenzie

2:50

10

Hard to Get

Gisele MacKenzie

3:01

11

Sweetheart

Gisele MacKenzie

2:25

12

A Lover's Waltz

Gisele MacKenzie

2:58

13

That's the Chance I've Got to Take

Gisele MacKenzie

3:06

14

The New Wears Off Too Fast

Gisele MacKenzie

2:34

