Альбом
Постер альбома Fun in New Orleans

Fun in New Orleans

Dancing Jazz Project

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Crazy New Orleans

Dancing Jazz Project

3:14

2

Almost Late Night Jazz

Dancing Jazz Project

3:18

3

Moody Land

Dancing Jazz Project

2:59

4

Summer Jazz

Dancing Jazz Project

2:56

5

Vintage Improvisation

Dancing Jazz Project

2:56

6

Dancing Shades

Dancing Jazz Project

2:59

7

Jazzy Nightlife

Dancing Jazz Project

3:16

8

Falling for Jazz

Dancing Jazz Project

3:15

9

Boost of Energy

Dancing Jazz Project

3:45

10

Sunday Mood

Dancing Jazz Project

3:18

11

Swing Walking

Dancing Jazz Project

3:50

12

Urban Moves

Dancing Jazz Project

3:47

13

So Slightly

Dancing Jazz Project

3:16

14

Sweet Chilled Paradise

Dancing Jazz Project

2:56

15

Dixie Street

Dancing Jazz Project

3:14

16

Positive Trumpet

Dancing Jazz Project

3:16

17

Swing Emotions

Dancing Jazz Project

3:15

18

Later That Evening

Dancing Jazz Project

3:18

19

So Happy Life

Dancing Jazz Project

3:13

20

Your Paradise

Dancing Jazz Project

2:56

