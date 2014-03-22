Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Girl from Greece

The Girl from Greece

Nana Mouskouri

Olympus  • Поп-музыка  • 2014

1

No Moon at All

Nana Mouskouri

2:31

2

That's My Desire

Nana Mouskouri

3:06

3

Love Me or Leave Me

Nana Mouskouri

2:40

4

What's Good About Goodbye?

Nana Mouskouri

2:55

5

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me

Nana Mouskouri

2:58

6

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

Nana Mouskouri

2:40

7

What Now My Love?

Nana Mouskouri

2:32

8

The Touch of Your Lips

Nana Mouskouri

2:54

9

These Things I Offer You

Nana Mouskouri

2:34

10

Don't Go to Strangers

Nana Mouskouri

2:45

11

You Forgot All the Words

Nana Mouskouri

2:47

12

Till There Was You

Nana Mouskouri

2:27

13

Almost Like Being in Love

Nana Mouskouri

2:42

14

But Not for Me

Nana Mouskouri

2:31

15

I Get a Kick out of You

Nana Mouskouri

2:36

16

Wildwood Flower

Nana Mouskouri

2:26

17

My Lover

Nana Mouskouri

2:39

18

My Special Dream

Nana Mouskouri

2:42

19

My Colouring Book

Nana Mouskouri

2:50

20

A Foggy Day in London Town

Nana Mouskouri

2:44

21

Summer Heart

Nana Mouskouri

2:53

22

Someone

Nana Mouskouri

2:27

23

I Promise You

Nana Mouskouri

2:21

24

Waiting Time

Nana Mouskouri

2:30

25

The Cypress Tree

Nana Mouskouri

2:47

