The Girl from Greece

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Nana Mouskouri
1
No Moon at All
2
That's My Desire
3
Love Me or Leave Me
4
What's Good About Goodbye?
5
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me
6
Smoke Gets in Your Eyes
7
What Now My Love?
8
The Touch of Your Lips
9
These Things I Offer You
10
Don't Go to Strangers
11
You Forgot All the Words
12
Till There Was You
13
Almost Like Being in Love
14
But Not for Me
15
I Get a Kick out of You
16
Wildwood Flower
17
My Lover
18
My Special Dream
19
My Colouring Book
20
A Foggy Day in London Town
21
Summer Heart
22
Someone
23
I Promise You
24
Waiting Time
25
The Cypress Tree
The Best Of Nana Mouskouri
The Best Of
Christmas with Nana Mouskouri
Last Night
The Game of Eyes
Показать ещё