Stan Getz
1
Stella by Starlight
2
The Way You Look Tonight
3
Time on My Hands
4
You Turned the Tables on Me
5
Body and Soul
6
Lover Come Back to Me
7
'Tis Autumn
8
How Deep Is the Ocean
9
Stars Fell on Alabama
10
Thanks for the Memory
11
Hymn of the Orient
12
These Foolish Things
13
'Round About Midnight
14
Motion
15
Signal
16
Lee
17
Have You Met Miss Jones
The Best Bossa Nova Years Sessions
The Complete Small Group Sessions, 1952-1953, Vol. 1
The Complete Small Group Sessions, 1953, Vol. 2
The Complete Small Group Sessions, 1953-1954, Vol. 3
The Complete Studio Sessions
In Scandinavia, The Complete Concerts, 1958-1959
