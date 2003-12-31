Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Stella by Starlight

Stella by Starlight

Stan Getz

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Джаз  • 2003

1

Stella by Starlight

Stan Getz

2:43

2

The Way You Look Tonight

Stan Getz

3:03

3

Time on My Hands

Stan Getz

2:57

4

You Turned the Tables on Me

Stan Getz

2:57

5

Body and Soul

Stan Getz

3:15

6

Lover Come Back to Me

Stan Getz

2:56

7

'Tis Autumn

Stan Getz

3:13

8

How Deep Is the Ocean

Stan Getz

2:51

9

Stars Fell on Alabama

Stan Getz

3:22

10

Thanks for the Memory

 🅴

Stan Getz

3:19

11

Hymn of the Orient

Stan Getz

2:55

12

These Foolish Things

Stan Getz

3:22

13

'Round About Midnight

Stan Getz

5:19

14

Motion

Stan Getz

5:21

15

Signal

Stan Getz

5:39

16

Lee

Stan Getz

4:19

17

Have You Met Miss Jones

Stan Getz

3:15

