Альбом
Постер альбома A Coniff Christmas

A Coniff Christmas

Ray Coniff

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Medley: Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Ray Coniff

4:47

2

Medley: The First Noel

Ray Coniff

6:14

3

Medley: Let It Snow! Count Your Blessings

Ray Coniff

5:15

4

Ring Christmas Bells

Ray Coniff

2:28

5

The Twelve Days of Christmas

Ray Coniff

4:18

6

Medley: O Holy Night/We Three Kings

Ray Coniff

7:41

