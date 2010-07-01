Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Transformers Dance Invasion

Transformers Dance Invasion

Hollywood Haunts

INTROSOUND  • Электроника  • 2010

1

Hot Robot!

Hollywood Haunts

4:13

2

Good Vibrations-Robot Dance Version (Robot Dance Version)

Hollywood Haunts

4:38

3

Space Tiki Gods!

Hollywood Haunts

3:22

4

Dance!

Hollywood Haunts

4:59

5

The Disco Creature from the Black Lagoon

Hollywood Haunts

4:06

6

The Silver Surfer Rides Again

Hollywood Haunts

4:13

7

Outer Space Party

Hollywood Haunts

0:58

8

Attack of the Disco Tikis!

Hollywood Haunts

4:35

9

Voodoo Jack's Pirate Radio Show

Hollywood Haunts

6:54

