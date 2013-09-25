Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Favourite Melodies from the Operas

Favourite Melodies from the Operas

Mantovani & His Orchestra

Popular Classics  • Музыка мира  • 2013

1

Intermezzo From Cavalleria Rusticana

MantovaniHis Orchestra

3:52

2

One Fine Day

MantovaniHis Orchestra

3:54

3

Caro Nome

MantovaniHis Orchestra

3:58

4

Softly Awakes my Hearth

MantovaniHis Orchestra

4:29

5

E Lucevan Le Stelle

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:40

6

Habanera

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:36

7

Brindisi

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:43

8

M' appari

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:46

9

Star of Eve

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:49

10

O, My Beloved Father

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:26

11

Celeste

MantovaniHis Orchestra

4:01

12

Musetta

MantovaniHis Orchestra

2:35

