Favourite Melodies from the Operas

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Mantovani & His Orchestra
1
Intermezzo From Cavalleria Rusticana
MantovaniHis Orchestra
2
One Fine Day
3
Caro Nome
4
Softly Awakes my Hearth
5
E Lucevan Le Stelle
6
Habanera
7
Brindisi
8
M' appari
9
Star of Eve
10
O, My Beloved Father
11
Celeste
12
Musetta
Wenn der Weisse Flieder wieder blüht (When The White Lilacs Bloom Again)
My Foolish Heart
Those Draftin' Blues
Arrows in the Gale
Fresh Fruit
Mantovani Plays For You
Показать ещё
Larisa Lusta & Ma.Gr.Ig.Al
Amapola
Bernstein: West Side Story
Gounod, Puccini, Meyerbeer, Bizet, Rossini and Delibes
Caminito Tango
Soliştii Operei române din Bucureşti