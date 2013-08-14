Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Because You're Mine

Because You're Mine

Al Martino

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Because You're Mine

Al Martino

3:27

2

Mattinata

Al Martino

2:40

3

Make Me Believe

Al Martino

2:44

4

No More

Al Martino

2:54

5

Here in My Heart

Al Martino

3:02

6

Love, Where Are You Know

Al Martino

2:29

7

Granada

 🅴

Al Martino

3:29

8

Nessun Dorma

Al Martino

2:35

9

Non Ti Scordar Di Me

Al Martino

3:06

10

The Exodus Song

Al Martino

2:50

11

I Have but One Heart

Al Martino

2:52

12

The Loveliest Night of the Year

Al Martino

2:20

13

Dicitencello Vuie (Just Say I Love Her)

Al Martino

3:43

