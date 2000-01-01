Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Treasure Edition: Pipa Solo By Liu Dehai

Treasure Edition: Pipa Solo By Liu Dehai

Liu Dehai

China Record Company  • Разная  • 2000

1

Billows Washing Beach Sand

Liu Dehai

5:05

2

Ancient Melody of Yingzhou

Liu Dehai

8:55

3

A Moonlit Night in Xunyang

Liu Dehai

3:31

4

A Grieved Life In Changmen Palace

Liu Dehai

6:05

5

Xiang Yu the Conqueror Taking Off His Armor

Liu Dehai

9:20

6

Dance of the Yi People

Liu Dehai

6:44

7

Pasture Sisters

Liu Dehai

18:09

1

Billows Washing Beach Sand

Liu Dehai

5:05

2

Ancient Melody of Yingzhou

Liu Dehai

8:55

3

A Moonlit Night in Xunyang

Liu Dehai

3:31

4

A Grieved Life In Changmen Palace

Liu Dehai

6:05

5

Xiang Yu the Conqueror Taking Off His Armor

Liu Dehai

9:20

6

Dance of the Yi People

Liu Dehai

6:44

7

Pasture Sisters

Liu Dehai

18:09

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Master of Traditional Chinese Music: Pipa

Master of Traditional Chinese Music: Pipa

Постер альбома Treasure Edition: Pipa Solo by Liu Dehai

Treasure Edition: Pipa Solo by Liu Dehai

Постер альбома Angels and Heroes

Angels and Heroes

Постер альбома Chinese Music Classics of the 20th Century: Guzheng I

Chinese Music Classics of the 20th Century: Guzheng I

Постер альбома Masters Of Traditional Chinese Music - Liu Dehai: Pipa

Masters Of Traditional Chinese Music - Liu Dehai: Pipa

Постер альбома Performances by a Master of Traditional Music: Liu Mingyuan

Performances by a Master of Traditional Music: Liu Mingyuan