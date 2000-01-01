Слушатели
Liu Dehai
1
Billows Washing Beach Sand
2
Ancient Melody of Yingzhou
3
A Moonlit Night in Xunyang
4
A Grieved Life In Changmen Palace
5
Xiang Yu the Conqueror Taking Off His Armor
6
Dance of the Yi People
7
Pasture Sisters
Master of Traditional Chinese Music: Pipa
Treasure Edition: Pipa Solo by Liu Dehai
Angels and Heroes
Chinese Music Classics of the 20th Century: Guzheng I
Masters Of Traditional Chinese Music - Liu Dehai: Pipa
Performances by a Master of Traditional Music: Liu Mingyuan
